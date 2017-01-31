Matt Ryan: We won't 'fine' Shanahan for lost playbook

The best story from Opening Night, and also the most cringe-inducing, centered around Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who briefly lost Atlanta's offensive gameplan for Super Bowl LI.
The backpack containing the gameplan was eventually returned, having been accidentally picked up by a 78-year-old columnist for the San Francisco Examiner. If Shanahan lost his gameplan, and the contents of Atlanta's attack were revealed, Shanahan would go down in history for all the wrong reasons.
"I heard about it this morning, it just happens sometimes," quarterback Matt Ryan said Tuesday. "I think everything ended OK, so it's no big deal."
A reporter told Ryan he couldn't imagine the quarterback losing his playbook.
"I travelled light. So I didn't have a bag or anything with me. Just my credentials. I think that's the most important thing you can carry all week."
Would the team fine Shanahan for his near catastrophe?
"I don't know if we'll fine him, but we'll have some fun with it."
To juice up Super Bowl week, we should just keep sending the same septuagenarian scribe to various team availabilities and see what else he can lift without anyone noticing. (INT. SHERATON BALLROOM: Bill Belichick furiously pats at his pockets in search of wallet.)