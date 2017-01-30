Matt Ryan or Tom Brady? Super Bowl LI quarterbacks headline MVP debate

Though the Falcons flew under the radar for most of Dan Quinn's second season as head coach, Ryan produced every week and led the league's top scoring offense. He's the reason the Falcons finished atop the NFC South and are playing in the NFL's biggest game. Matt Ryan was much more than what he did statistically. He was able to orchestrate Kyle Shanahan's vision for the offense and became the leader. His mechanics and footwork improved last offseason, and he cut down on interceptions while displaying better accuracy. We saw all of Ryan's improvements show throughout the entirety of the 2016 season. I had been pushing Aaron Rodgers for the last few weeks, but it's hard to go against Ryan now that the Falcons are in the Super Bowl. (Yes, I'm kinda cheating here, as the AP voters don't have the benefit of allowing the postseason to play out. Sue me.) Ryan has been dominant all year, taking his game to a higher level. Matt Ryan led the league's No. 1 scoring offense (by a long shot) in the regular season. Atlanta scored 71 more points than any other team in the regular season. The Falcons QB couldn't be stopped. Matt Ryan and Tom Brady enjoyed statistically dominant seasons. Aaron Rodgers' final six weeks were dreamy and iconic. Ezekiel Elliott gave the Cowboys' offense and defense a huge lift, leading Dallas to the No. 1 seed. But Derek Carr got my AP vote. He meant everything to a Raiders team that was in major need of a great player and leadership at quarterback.