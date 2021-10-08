Matt Rhule's unorthodox brilliance fueling Panthers' rise; Daniel Jones playing like franchise quarterback

Today's NFL is viewed as a pass-heavy league based on the prolific production we're witnessing from throwers and catchers, but still, coaches value the running game as an essential part of a winning formula.

That's why Brandon Staley's comments regarding the importance of running the football were music to my ears. The Los Angeles Chargers' first-year head coach eloquently outlined why the running game still has a place in a pass-happy league.

"What I think that the running game does for a quarterback is it gives you some breathers," Staley told reporters Wednesday. "You don't need a good running game to be a good play-action team, but what you need the running game for is the physical element of the game. There's a physicality to the game that's real, right? If you're just a passing team, there's a physical element to the game that the defense doesn't have to respect. And that's the truth. Because the data will tell you that you don't need a run game to play pass. You don't need that. But what the running game does for you, it brings a physical dimension to the football game.

"And what the running game does that the passing game does not, is the running forces the defense to play block and to tackle. That happens on a run play: You must play blocks and you must tackle. In the passing game, those things don't need to happen, right? You don't have to play as many blocks. And you may not have to tackle based on incomplete or not. So what the running game does is it really challenges your physicality and that's why I think the run game is important to a quarterback. It's literally going to allow him to have more space to operate when you do throw the football."

Staley makes so many great points in his explanation, but the comments regarding physicality stand out to me. Despite the league-wide shift toward a pass-centric approach, the game is built on blocking, tackling, toughness, effort and turnovers. The teams that dominate those areas of the game are often the last ones standing at the end of the season.

That's why the Chargers' head coach embraces the running game and all that comes with it. Staley understands that his team must be able to play old-school football to knock off some of the heavyweights around the league. Moreover, the Chargers need to run the football to take some of the pressure off Justin Herbert.

The MVP candidate has shown glimpses of being able to put the team on his back as a five-star passer, but the Chargers can make the game easier on their superhero by forcing opponents to respect the running game. If Austin Ekeler and Co. are good enough to warrant some added attention, Herbert will face fewer two-deep zones and loaded coverages. This will open up the field for Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and create more big-play opportunities.