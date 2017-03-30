Martellus Bennett unleashes his rap EP on the world

Athletes wanting to be rappers -- and vice versa -- is nothing new. In fact, some athletes seem to think they would be dominating the Billboard charts if they weren't preoccupied with sports. Martellus Bennett, however, doesn't feel that way.
"MartysaurusRex" appropriately named his new rap EP, I Am Not A Rapper But Some Of My Friends Are.... The five-track release includes tracks like Dinosaurs & Dinomite and Whole Foods. The bacon advocate ends the project with a song called Shaq Fu -- *we assume this is a nod to *Shaq Fu: Da Return, Shaquille O'Neal's 1994 album, which went gold.
It doesn't seem as if the Packers tight end is expecting any accolades or Grammy nominations anytime soon though.
"It was just me and some of my friends hanging out in the studio making music for fun and this is what came out of it," Bennett explained on his SoundCloud account. Pretty cool to have so many talented friends and be able to create with them at a high level. I am on a mission to express my creativity in as many ways as possible in 2017, this is a part of my creative journey. Enjoy."
Bennett joins the likes of Le'Veon Bell, Deion Sanders, Stevie Johnson, DeSean Jackson and many more gridiron stars who attempted to spit hot fire in the booth.