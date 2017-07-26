Martellus Bennett forced to sleep in locker room

Published: Jul 26, 2017 at 08:57 AM

Martellus Bennett got to Packers camp late Tuesday night. One problem: He never put his ETA on anybody's radar within the organization.

And so it was that Bennett found himself locked out of the entrance to his dorm at St. Norbert College. Bennett couldn't get to his assigned room, but he did have access -- somewhat surprisingly -- to the Packers locker room.

The veteran tight end got himself settled for an uncomfortable night of sleep on the floor ... but not before hopping on social media to share his tale of woe. This is how things work now.

I love this video because it neatly captures the entire Marty B. experience. His lone wolf late-night arrival, the unusual decision to sleep in front of his locker, the Snapchat post that includes a bunch of swear words and a passing allusion to the inherent dangers of being an African-American in a horror movie. Just a nice Marty Bennett pu pu platter.

"This sleeping on the floor s--- doesn't bother me," he said. "I like to sleep on the floor from time to time."

The Packers are Bennett's fifth NFL team. I feel like every fanbase should get at least one season of the Black Unicorn experience before it's all over.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB

Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.

news

Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open

The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?

news

Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.

news

Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.

news

Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?

How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.

news

Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.

news

Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?

Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.

news

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.

news

Against all odds, Michael Crabtree-Aqib Talib III is on

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree will ply their trade outside the confines of the AFC West in 2018, but that won't stop the two men from sharing a field this year.

news

Trailer released for upcoming 'All or Nothing' season

The 2017 Dallas Cowboys got the NFL Films treatment during last season. We now have a trailer for how things played out for Jerry Jones' iconic team.

news

Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck

While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.

news

Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW