Martellus Bennett forced to sleep in locker room

Martellus Bennett got to Packers camp late Tuesday night. One problem: He never put his ETA on anybody's radar within the organization.
And so it was that Bennett found himself locked out of the entrance to his dorm at St. Norbert College. Bennett couldn't get to his assigned room, but he did have access -- somewhat surprisingly -- to the Packers locker room.
The veteran tight end got himself settled for an uncomfortable night of sleep on the floor ... but not before hopping on social media to share his tale of woe. This is how things work now.
I love this video because it neatly captures the entire Marty B. experience. His lone wolf late-night arrival, the unusual decision to sleep in front of his locker, the Snapchat post that includes a bunch of swear words and a passing allusion to the inherent dangers of being an African-American in a horror movie. Just a nice Marty Bennett pu pu platter.
"This sleeping on the floor s--- doesn't bother me," he said. "I like to sleep on the floor from time to time."
The Packers are Bennett's fifth NFL team. I feel like every fanbase should get at least one season of the Black Unicorn experience before it's all over.