Marshawn Lynch leads bike parade in Oakland

No NFL player is more closely linked to his team's home city than Marshawn Lynch. There was another reminder of that this weekend.
The new Raiders running back spent part of his weekend as the leader of a massive bike parade on Saturday in Oakland.
That's the dude right there.
SFGate.com estimated that 300 to 400 people joined Lynch in a ride that went from Oakland to Berkley and back. Four or five police cruisers trailed the back of the group as Beast Mode led the way, holding onto the side of a white van as he peddled along.
Oakland will lose the Raiders in a couple of years, a sad fact that has lent poignancy to Beast Mode's decision to come out of retirement and join his hometown Raiders. Lynch isn't a big talker with the media, but it would be interesting to know how much The Town's dwindling days as an NFL city played into his decision to unretire.
If you get in the way of Marshawn Lynch on his bike, does he run you over? We don't recommend you find out.