Marshall: Jets' season was like sitting in a dirty diaper

So Marshall's right, the diaper got dirty quick. And to extend this scatological analogy a bit further, Todd Bowles proved incapable of changing the Huggies. Or, to take it in yet another direction, the Jets -- with no Super Bowl appearances since the 1968 season -- have been unable to get out of diapers for the past 49 years. They're an old guy in diapers. That's no good.