Mark Ingram's celebration was for Saints fans only

Still, you have to keep your wits about you. It's easy to get caught up in the euphoria of the crowd experience and start to do things that make absolutely no sense. Like in Buffalo, where the Saints on Sunday put on a performance against the Bills that will be remembered for generations. OK, probably not; I pretty much forgot about it by Tuesday and so did you, but still, it was a pretty gnarly blowout as I recall. Vaguely. Anyway, Mark Ingram scored three touchdowns, and after one of them he decided to leap into the front row at New Era Stadium so he could celebrate with the sizey contingent of Saints fans who made the journey from the balmy bayou to frigid Western New York.