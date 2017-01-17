Mario Williams' Orchard Park mansion could be yours

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate covers more than 13,000 square feet and is a 12-minute ride to One Bills Drive. Williams, who signed an ill-fated $100 million deal with the Bills in March 2010, purchased the home three months later for $2.5 million, according to Zillow.com. A man not completely unfamiliar with financial boondoggles during his playing career, Williams remains steadfast in his desire to turn a profit on this investment.