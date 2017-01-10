Manziel will be at Super Bowl LI ... signing autographs

Seconds after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, Johnny Manziel walked onto the stage at Radio City Music Hall and flashed the universal sign for making money.
Cut to a few years later. Manziel and the Browns are out of business. In truth, Manziel is as far off the NFL grid as you or I. But one constant remains: The man is still about that paper.
That's right, for less than the cost of a disturbing the peace citation, you can meet Johnny Football and have him write you a personal message (four words or less, of course). Everybody wins.
If you see this guy at the mall, buy him a Coke.