Ten NFL players who most deserve new deals: Dak Prescott No. 3

2020 win-share projection: 4.82 (QB 4). Deal priority rating: 10.





Remember, my models rate win-win situations higher than distributive ones. Meaning, I would be pushing for a deal to be signed now whether I was working for Watson -- who can be retained for two more years on his rookie deal -- OR the Texans. Houston made some big moves this offseason, trading away receiver DeAndre Hopkins and signing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to an extension, and the best historical references show that securing Watson now correlates to more wins in the long term. My models rate getting Watson's deal done this season as almost exactly the same value as the Chiefs extending Patrick Mahomes. When I sort the surrounding offensive casts of the top seven QBs in terms of win-share in my model (including Watson, Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Tom Brady), Watson's current surrounding cast on offense ranks the lowest ... by far.





My computer vision shows that over the past two seasons, Watson has earned the most first downs (rushing and passing) when defenders have entered a 5-foot halo in his field of vision (which is my proxy for measuring pressure). Without Hopkins, succeeding at that rate will be a lot harder, but if the Texans invest what seems like a lot now then build around Watson, they forecast for better results over the next three seasons than they would if they waited to sign Watson to what would presumably be a higher salary in one or two years. That is, they should be better positioned to acquire higher-value surrounding cast members if they extend Watson now.