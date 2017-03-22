'Madden' played role in Tony Jefferson picking Ravens

If you're Tony Jefferson, you know you might only get one shot to being an NFL free agent in demand.
So the man cut no corners during the process. He was thorough. Which teams can make most use of my talent? Who can pay me the most? And which uniform will look best on me? Tony was serious about that last one.
"I am a guy of swagger, so I gotta check the swag at all points before I make a decision," Jefferson told NFL.com's Brooke Cersosimo. "I put myself in different uniforms on Madden to see what will look better. Ravens did look good, though."
"Those are their best combination."