Luke Willson channels inner 'wolf' in announcement

We have a runaway winner in the category of Best Public Announcement of Signing. Seahawks tight end Luke Willson, collect your trophy.
ESPN reported Friday that Willson and the Seahawks agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. Willson -- who's spent his entire four-year career in Seattle -- had 15 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns last season. Not bad work if you can get it.
The video, by the way, comes from the Scorsese classic The Wolf of Wall Street. Leonardo DiCaprio's decision to stay at his firm led to calamitous life results. Let's hope things turn out better for Luke.