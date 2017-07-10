LSU's Arden Key won't be ready for start of camp due to injury

One of college football's top prospects won't be ready to go when LSU opens fall camp later this month.
LSU edge rusher Arden Key is still rehabbing from the shoulder surgery he underwent in the spring and it's going to take "some time" before he can return to the field, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said at SEC Media Days on Monday, per Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman.
Orgeron said he didn't know when Key would be back but expects him to have a great season.
Key, a junior, took a leave of absence from the team in February and returned to the Tigers in early June, not long after undergoing surgery. The reason for the leave was not explained by Key or LSU.
As a sophomore last season, Key broke the LSU single-season sack record with 12 in 11 games. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has likened him to Pro Football Hall of Fame Jason Taylor.
Key has shown he has the ability to dominate as a pass rusher, but between his leave of absence and shoulder injury, NFL evaluators will have a couple potential red flags to investigate whenever he decides to enter the league.