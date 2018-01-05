Louisville QB Lamar Jackson intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

Jackson won the 2016 Heisman Trophy as the nation's top player, and was a finalist for the honor in 2017. He flourished as a dual-threat quarterback under coach Bobby Petrino with a rocket-strong arm and electrifying rushing skills, drawing comparisons to former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Michael Vick. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks sees footwork and mechanics as areas in which Jackson needs to improve as a passer, specifically to improve his accuracy.