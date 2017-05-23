Los Angeles Rams rookies ready for first day of 'school'

Rookies don't have much in the way of juice in their first spring and summer as NFL players.
These kids spend the calendar's warmest months with a huge target on their backs; forced to get bad haircuts, pick up dinner tabs, carry stinky equipment and perform embarrassing song and dance routines. Even in a post-Incognito world, first-year players have no choice but to adjust to life at the bottom of the food chain.
If you're a thirty-something parent like me, you'll know these are the information boards other parents post on Facebook during late August and early September each year. Typically, it is a very young child holding the board with the details of a milestone in their journey through their pre-school or elementary education.
The Rams have extended this 21st century tradition to 22-year-old men beginning their high-stakes careers in professional sports. Just wait 'til training camp, boys. Winter is coming.