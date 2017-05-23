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Los Angeles Rams rookies ready for first day of 'school'

Published: May 23, 2017 at 05:37 AM

Rookies don't have much in the way of juice in their first spring and summer as NFL players.

These kids spend the calendar's warmest months with a huge target on their backs; forced to get bad haircuts, pick up dinner tabs, carry stinky equipment and perform embarrassing song and dance routines. Even in a post-Incognito world, first-year players have no choice but to adjust to life at the bottom of the food chain.

And in case you needed a reminder, here's what the Rams sent out to the masses this morning:

If you're a thirty-something parent like me, you'll know these are the information boards other parents post on Facebook during late August and early September each year. Typically, it is a very young child holding the board with the details of a milestone in their journey through their pre-school or elementary education.

The Rams have extended this 21st century tradition to 22-year-old men beginning their high-stakes careers in professional sports. Just wait 'til training camp, boys. Winter is coming.

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