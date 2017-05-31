Look away, Jerrah: Dez fondly recalls hitting 180 mph

Dez Bryant is a fine wide receiver and undoubtedly one of the greatest Dallas Cowboys of the past 20 years. But he is not above succumbing to the occasional professional athlete cliche.
For example: Bryant has used a portion of his handsome NFL earnings on fancy cars with tremendous engines. And sometimes when wealthy young pro athletes get behind the wheel of a fine automobile, they are unable to resist the temptation of testing the machine's limits. To put more bluntly: They want to see how fast the sucker will go.
Think about that for a second. At some point in your life, you've probably embraced your inner wild-child and opened it up on the highway. For me -- a noted bad boy who drives a 2009 Jetta -- I've probably reached as high as 90 miles per hour or so before taking my foot off the accelerator like a good little boy. When your reach that speed, you can usually feel it. Now imagine adding close to 100 mph to that speed. That's what Dez was up to.
And here, too, is another advantage of being rich and famous. If a state trooper pulls Joe Q. Public over for doing 180 in a 65, we're talking possible felony charges. Dez probably got a friendly admonishment and a fist bump. Some guys have it all.