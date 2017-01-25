Lombardi Trophy begins its journey to NRG Stadium

Well, it's getting real now.
NFL PR guy Brian McCarthy tweeted out an image Wednesday morning of the Lombardi Trophy being packed in a case to be shipped to Houston. You know something is important when it's in one of those heavy suitcases with the foam cutout. One day I hope to own something valuable enough to require such a container.
Judging by the timestamp, we can confirm the Lombardi avoided the Michael Bay movie-like fate of another FedEx delivery earning national headlines today.
The Lombardi always gets the white gloves treatment, by the way. The trophy has shown up at NFL Network offices a few times in my time with the company and you really do have to put on gloves for any photo opp. The NFL has a strict no-smudge policy on the sport's most important object.