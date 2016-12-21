Listening to calls of Titans' winning field goal is fun

On a freezing Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Succop lined up for a 53-yard field-goal attempt -- and with a little help from his old coach -- kicked the Tennessee Titans to the doorstep of the playoffs. Given the conditions and stakes, we feel comfortable calling it the clutchest kick of the season, and conversely, the most crushing last-second setback for a Chiefs team that saw its AFC West title dreams take a big hit.
A play of this magnitude deserves the call to match. Luckily, my hard-working colleagues at the NFL Media group have rounded up several calls. Let's grade 'em out below:
CBS CALL
The good TV guys aren't afraid to let a huge play breathe a little. That's what we get on this understated call from Greg Gumbel, who allows us to hear the buzz of shock permeating through Arrowhead as the Titans begin their celebration. Grade: A
HOME/AWAY RADIO GUYS
Chiefs play-by-play man Mitch Holthus does a nice job quickly giving us the background pertaining to the RYAN SUCCOP REVENGE GAME. We also enjoyed the incredulous chuckle from Holthus' booth mate (possibly Len Dawson) after Reid called his ill-fated timeout. Titans play-by-play man Mike Keith speaks with a more excited energy (understandable), and let us know (twice) that Succop has yet to kick a game-winner for Tennessee. Keith's call: "Oh my goodness! 8-6 has never felt better and Ryan Succop has never felt better!" is pure gold. Grade: Chiefs: B+, Titans A
BRAZILIAN CALL
My only quibble is the obvious missed opportunity for a "Field GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!" Grade: B
GERMAN CALL
Achtung Baby! Frankly, this language is too intimidating for me to give it anything less than B. Grade: B+