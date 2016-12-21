Listening to calls of Titans' winning field goal is fun

Chiefs play-by-play man Mitch Holthus does a nice job quickly giving us the background pertaining to the RYAN SUCCOP REVENGE GAME. We also enjoyed the incredulous chuckle from Holthus' booth mate (possibly Len Dawson) after Reid called his ill-fated timeout. Titans play-by-play man Mike Keith speaks with a more excited energy (understandable), and let us know (twice) that Succop has yet to kick a game-winner for Tennessee. Keith's call: "Oh my goodness! 8-6 has never felt better and Ryan Succop has never felt better!" is pure gold. Grade: Chiefs: B+, Titans A