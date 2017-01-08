Lippett's leap tells story of frustrating Dolphins day

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB
Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.
Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open
The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?
Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet
Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.
Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'
Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.
Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?
How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.
Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?
Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.
Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?
Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.
Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft
Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.
Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck
While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.
Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?
Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?
Eagles' locker room turns into a raucous dance party
All teams get wild after winning the Super Bowl. But the crazy stuff seems to be saved for the postgame party of choice. This Eagles team was different, however. The party was on immediately.
