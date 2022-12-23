Lions' Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara 'looking forward to' Charlotte homecoming on Christmas Eve

"Obviously, it's a big game for us," Romeo said in a phone interview earlier this week. "It will be cool to play in front of our family on Christmas Eve. This game has a lot on the line, so we're looking forward to it."

Both brothers went on to play at the University of Notre Dame, then finally made their way to the NFL. Romeo, now 27, spent two seasons with the Giants after signing with that team as an undrafted free agent in 2016, then was claimed off waivers by the Lions, with whom he blossomed, racking up 19 sacks from 2018 to 2020. In the 2020 NFL Draft, Detroit added Julian, now 24, as a third-round pick.

Romeo signed a three-year, $39 million deal to stay with the Lions in 2021, but an Achilles injury sidelined him in Week 4 of that season. He missed the rest of 2021 and didn't make his 2022 debut until Week 14, though he ramped up his production quickly in a Week 15 road win over the Jets, when he recorded two sacks. Unfortunately for Julian, he landed on injured reserve just as Romeo returned, thanks to an elbow injury suffered in Detroit's Thanksgiving Day loss to Buffalo.

The Lions last played in Charlotte during the COVID pandemic-altered 2020 season. Julian wasn't active for the contest, Detroit's sixth loss in what would end up as a 5-11 campaign, but Romeo described it "a weird environment" and is happy to get a real homecoming in a game with playoff implications this time around.

Romeo recalled the great atmosphere and excitement from his first live NFL experience, watching the Panthers' first preseason game of the 2011 season -- more widely known as the game when No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton took his first competitive snaps in a Panthers uniform. Julian's first Panthers game came later, during his college years. But prior to watching games in person, the Okwaras regularly watched Panther legends Steve Smith Sr. and Julius Peppers play on Sundays, pointing out that their undeniable talent, leadership and moxie is what made them great.