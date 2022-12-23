Analysis

Lions' Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara 'looking forward to' Charlotte homecoming on Christmas Eve

Published: Dec 23, 2022 at 02:42 PM
Brooke_C_1400x1000
Brooke Cersosimo

Original Content Editor, Talent Development

When the Detroit Lions face the Panthers in Carolina on Saturday, they'll be continuing their push to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. As significant as that is for the franchise, the game's location -- Charlotte, North Carolina -- has extra meaning for Lions edge rushers Romeo Okwara and Julian Okwara.

It's the place to which the brothers immigrated from Nigeria in 2005. It's where they first fell in love with and were inspired to play American football, attending Ardrey Kell High School.

Related Links

"Obviously, it's a big game for us," Romeo said in a phone interview earlier this week. "It will be cool to play in front of our family on Christmas Eve. This game has a lot on the line, so we're looking forward to it."

Both brothers went on to play at the University of Notre Dame, then finally made their way to the NFL. Romeo, now 27, spent two seasons with the Giants after signing with that team as an undrafted free agent in 2016, then was claimed off waivers by the Lions, with whom he blossomed, racking up 19 sacks from 2018 to 2020. In the 2020 NFL Draft, Detroit added Julian, now 24, as a third-round pick.

Romeo signed a three-year, $39 million deal to stay with the Lions in 2021, but an Achilles injury sidelined him in Week 4 of that season. He missed the rest of 2021 and didn't make his 2022 debut until Week 14, though he ramped up his production quickly in a Week 15 road win over the Jets, when he recorded two sacks. Unfortunately for Julian, he landed on injured reserve just as Romeo returned, thanks to an elbow injury suffered in Detroit's Thanksgiving Day loss to Buffalo.

The Lions last played in Charlotte during the COVID pandemic-altered 2020 season. Julian wasn't active for the contest, Detroit's sixth loss in what would end up as a 5-11 campaign, but Romeo described it "a weird environment" and is happy to get a real homecoming in a game with playoff implications this time around.

Romeo recalled the great atmosphere and excitement from his first live NFL experience, watching the Panthers' first preseason game of the 2011 season -- more widely known as the game when No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton took his first competitive snaps in a Panthers uniform. Julian's first Panthers game came later, during his college years. But prior to watching games in person, the Okwaras regularly watched Panther legends Steve Smith Sr. and Julius Peppers play on Sundays, pointing out that their undeniable talent, leadership and moxie is what made them great.

"Watching those guys, I loved how much energy they brought to the game, especially with Steve," Julian recalled. "He was one of those guys who would come after you over and over again."

Currently in ninth place in the NFC, with three games (at Carolina, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay) remaining on the schedule, the 7-7 Lions have produced one of the biggest turnarounds of the 2022 NFL season. Having won six of their last seven games, they are aiming to become the first team since the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals to make the postseason after a 1-6 start.

The brothers credit the success to one thing: the team's mindset.

"Guys come in ready to work and try to get better every single day," Romeo said. "Everyone has taken on their role and is trusting the guy next to them. We have confidence in each other to do our jobs, and that's translating to the field."

Julian added: "Guys are locked in. In other years, you would go around the locker room and people would start talking about their offseason plans. We haven't heard a peep about that.

"We have a lot of rookies and second-year guys making huge plays. Even veterans who've been here before my time, they're starting to see that hard work pay off."

Follow Brooke Cersosimo on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Chase Young bests Nick Bosa in 2022 debut; Texans upset Titans

How will Chase Young fare in his 2022 debut? Can the Texans finally stop Derrick Henry? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2022 season.

news

2022 NFL season's top 10 most improbable comebacks: Vikings' win over Colts is No. 2

The Vikings pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history last week, but the Next Gen Stats analytics team says it wasn't the most improbable comeback of the season. Which game is featured at the top of NGS's unlikeliest victory rankings?

news

Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2022 NFL season: Jets, Seahawks shine bright

Bucky Brooks breaks down the top five rookie classes of the 2022 NFL season. Does any crop of newbies top the Jets' stellar set? Can Tariq Woolen help lead Seattle on a future title push?

news

Week 16 NFL game picks: Cowboys edge out Eagles; Texas notch second win of the season!

Who'll win a massive NFC East showdown on Saturday between the Eagles and Cowboys? Can the improving Texans log their second win of the season? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 16 game.

news

NFL execs vote on awards: Who takes home MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Coach of the Year?

Tom Pelissero surveys 26 high-ranking executives on MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and three other top individual honors. Who receives the most votes for each award?

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs: Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa among players left out

Now that the Pro Bowl Games rosters have been revealed, which players who were left out deserved the nod? Eric Edholm identifies 15 snubs.

news

Ranking all five 7-7 teams heading into Week 16: Lions, Jets pushing to make playoffs

Will Jared Goff's Lions complete a stunning turnaround by securing a playoff berth? Can Robert Saleh's Jets step up down the stretch? Kevin Patra ranks all five 7-7 teams heading into Week 16.

news

NFL Week 16 underdogs: Jaguars to stay hot against Jets? Can Raiders top Steelers on Saturday night?

Will Trevor Lawrence keep the Jags rolling against the Jets? Can the Raiders defeat the Steelers on Saturday night? Nick Shook makes the case for three underdogs in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 16: Trevor Lawrence skyrockets into top 10; Tom Brady tumbles

Where does Marc Sessler slot Jaguars budding star Trevor Lawrence in his updated quarterback rankings? See the complete Week 16 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

news

2022 NFL Playoffs: One reason for hope for each bubble team

Cynthia Frelund provides one reason to hope for the 13 teams still in contention but on outside of the playoff picture looking in entering Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Dak Prescott among four superstars playing below expectation

David Carr reveals four offensive superstars who are playing below expectation as playoff races heat up. Plus, Christian McCaffrey cracks the offensive player rankings for the first time this season. See the full pecking order, 1-15.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE