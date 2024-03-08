Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin elected NFLPA president

Reeves-Maybin ascends to the top chair of the NFLPA after spending the last two years on its executive committee, replacing former Packers and Browns center JC Tretter, who earned a second term in March 2022 despite concluding his playing career at the end of the 2021 season. Reeves-Maybin will take on the increased responsibilities of serving as the face of the league's players while working alongside executive director Lloyd Howell, who replaced DeMaurice Smith in June 2023.

Reeves-Maybin has flourished in the last 12 months, returning to the team that drafted him and earning his first Pro Bowl nod (and a second-team All-Pro selection) as a key special teamer for a Lions team that won its first division title in 30 years and reached the NFC Championship Game. His efforts earned him a contract extension through the 2025 season, which Reeves-Maybin signed last week.