Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Elected for his first term in March of 2020 to succeed sitting president Eric Winston, who was not up for re-election after he did not play in 2019, Tretter has piloted the NFLPA through stormy waters alongside NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. As noted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Tretter has led the players through two seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic and played under league protocols without a single game lost.