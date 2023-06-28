Around the NFL

NFLPA elects Lloyd Howell as new executive director

Published: Jun 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

The NFL Players Association on Wednesday announced Lloyd Howell has been elected as its new executive director.

"The opportunity to represent the players is a privilege," Howell said in a statement. "I look forward to building relationships and the solidarity amongst our players. The history and strength of this institution is impressive, and I look forward to driving our bold goals and achieving them together in the future."

Howell is set to succeed the NFLPA's current executive director, DeMaurice Smith, who has held the title since 2009. Smith had informed the players ahead of his latest re-election in 2021 that it would be his final term.

"Serving the players has been the experience of a lifetime," Smith tweeted Wednesday. "I want to congratulate Lloyd Howell and wish him well on this incredible journey. I applaud the players for their tremendous work on this process, and I know all of them will lead the union well into the future."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added in a statement, "I want to congratulate Lloyd Howell on his election as Executive Director of the NFL Players Association and to thank DeMaurice Smith for his continued partnership and unstinting work on behalf of NFL players. We look forward to working with Lloyd and his team to continue growing the game and making it better, safer, and more accessible and attractive to fans around the world."

Howell will become the NFLPA's fourth executive director in the labor union's history, succeeding Smith (2009-current), Gene Upshaw (1983-2008) and Ed Garvey (1971-1983).

"We are excited to have Lloyd lead our union into its next chapter and succeed DeMaurice Smith, who has ably led our organization for the past decade plus and has our gratitude and thanks," NFLPA president JC Tretter said in a statement. "It was important for us to run a process that lived up to the prestige of the position we sought to fill. The process was 100% player led and focused on leadership competency, skills and experience. Our union deserves strong leadership and a smooth transition, and we are confident Lloyd will make impactful advances on behalf of our membership."

Howell, who earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, has held a variety of leadership roles, most recently as chief financial officer and treasurer at Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.

Howell's official start date as executive director will be announced in the coming weeks, per the NFLPA.

Related Content

news

Kevin Byard in 'good place' with Titans after rejecting pay cut

Titans safety Kevin Byard elaborates on his feelings when the club asked the All-Pro to take a pay cut this offseason and where things stand today as 2023 training camp approaches.

news

NFL announces training camp reporting dates, locations for all 32 teams for 2023 season

The NFL on Wednesday announced training camp dates and locations for all 32 teams as they prepare for the 2023 season.

news

Jahan Dotson expects 'breakout year' in second season with Commanders: 'Make them feel me'

Jahan Dotson entered the NFL with a chip on his shoulder, and it apparently hasn't gone anywhere -- even after his strong rookie season with the Washington Commanders.

news

Eagles C Jason Kelce admits Super Bowl LVII loss affected his decision to return in 2023

Eagles center Jason Kelce explains his decision to return for his 13th season in 2023, which was influenced heavily by Philadelphia's defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Daniel Jones says Giants have grown confident going into 2023: 'We know we can compete with anybody'

Daniel Jones says the Giants are confident going into 2023, but the quarterback says they aren't resting on the laurels of a successful season last year.

news

Chiefs high on WR Skyy Moore after quiet rookie year: 'Someone that's going to be called upon more'

With their triumph in Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs proved they didn't need a bona fide No. 1 receiver to win a title. But they might have one this season is second-year player Skyy Moore.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes to play at around 255 pounds in 2023 season

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons explains the physical and psychological reasons of why he's trying to bulk up in weight this upcoming season.

news

Steelers' Cam Heyward encouraged by QB Kenny Pickett's offseason efforts entering 2023

Steelers veteran Cam Heyward believes Pittsburgh is in good hands with QB Kenny Pickett as he approaches Year 2.

news

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett drowns, dies at age of 35

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, who played for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, drowned in Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson most impressed by Jalen Hurts' intangibles: 'When he speaks, a lot of substance is in it'

It's the maturity and leadership of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that's truly left an impression All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More