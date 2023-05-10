Lions coach Dan Campbell doesn't expect QB Hendon Hooker to play for 'a long time'

The Lions selecting Hooker gives the club, at minimum, a high-upside backup -- something the club hasn't employed this millennium. At best, he becomes a dynamic starter, eventually taking over for Goff. His draft position in the third round made the gamble worth it for the Lions.

At 25 years old after a lengthy college career, Hooker's age was viewed as a negative for some teams entering the draft (for comparison, Jalen Hurts, who signed a massive extension last month, is currently 24 years old). Campbell, however, viewed Hooker's age as a positive.

"We didn't know exactly where that might be, who that would be at the time, but we did like Hooker," Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. "We knew he was coming off the injury, but there was something about him that was appealing. He's very mature. He looks the part, he's got a big arm. He's just, he's got to learn how to play in the NFL. But he's a pro now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kind of like the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be a little bit more mature. They got a lot on their plate."