Lions coach Dan Campbell doesn't expect QB Hendon Hooker to play for 'a long time'

The Detroit Lions drafted quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft to give themselves future options at the position. However, head coach Dan Campbell doesn't expect Hooker to play much, if at all, during his rookie campaign.
"Really, this is a redshirt year for him," Campbell told Chris Long on the Green Light Podcast. "He's got to get this leg right first and then he'll learn under Jared (Goff), and then let's see what happens. If he can eventually become your two or maybe down the road, later on, it's more than that, but it's going to be a long time."
Hooker tore the ACL in his left knee on Nov. 19, 2022. There is no timeline for his recovery, but during the pre-draft process, his doctor told teams the QB is expected to be fully cleared by the first weekend of the season. How much he participates in training camp remains to be seen.
The Lions selecting Hooker gives the club, at minimum, a high-upside backup -- something the club hasn't employed this millennium. At best, he becomes a dynamic starter, eventually taking over for Goff. His draft position in the third round made the gamble worth it for the Lions.
At 25 years old after a lengthy college career, Hooker's age was viewed as a negative for some teams entering the draft (for comparison, Jalen Hurts, who signed a massive extension last month, is currently 24 years old). Campbell, however, viewed Hooker's age as a positive.
"We didn't know exactly where that might be, who that would be at the time, but we did like Hooker," Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. "We knew he was coming off the injury, but there was something about him that was appealing. He's very mature. He looks the part, he's got a big arm. He's just, he's got to learn how to play in the NFL. But he's a pro now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kind of like the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be a little bit more mature. They got a lot on their plate."
Much like the Jameson Williams pick last year, the Hooker selection was for the future, not 2023. The real indication of what Detroit thinks of Hooker's upside will be how they handle Goff's contract situation. The starter is under contract for the next two seasons with cap hits of roughly $31 million and $32 million. If, when, and how they structure any potential extension will tell how Hooker's NFL career might unfold.