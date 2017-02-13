LeSean McCoy comes out as anti-nerd after list snub

The Buffalo Bills running back is coming off another stellar season, albeit one that was overshadowed some by the drama that enveloped Rex Ryan's final season in Orchard Park.
ProFootballFocus.com is a popular analytics site that is supposed to cut through any such distractions, and yet, PFF did not include Shady on its recent top 101 players of 2016 list.
This snub caught the attention of McCoy, who broke out the tried-and-true "YOU NEVER PLAYED THE GAME!" hammer drop in an aggressive Twitter response.
For the record, five running backs cracked PFF's top 101 rankings: Ezekiel Elliott (22), David Johnson (23), Le'Veon Bell (27), Jay Ajayi (31) and Jordan Howard (75).
Does Shady have a right to be upset? He finished with over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns as the focal point of Buffalo's offense this season, amassing big numbers despite a hamstring injury that kept him out of one game and slowed him in others. He probably deserves a spot on any top 101 list, but we're staying out of this.
By the way, PFF offers a detailed explanation of how they grade out players. According to the site, the grades are "verified by the Pro Coach Network and their 400 years of combined NFL and college coaching experience." I don't know what that means, but it would seem to contradict the main component of McCoy's argument. Work it out, guys.