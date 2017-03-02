LeBron nearly takes out Belichick in courtside collision

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar nearly plowed over Bill Belichick during the Cavs' 103-99 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night in Boston.
James lost his balance after attempting a putback of a Derrick Williams miss midway through the fourth quarter. James was able to slow his momentum before any serious collision could occur. LeBron safe. Dynasty safe.
"That's why I slowed up," James said after the game, per ESPN.com. "I definitely slowed up because I knew it was him. I'm not taking no legend out. I'm not doing that. I need to keep seeing him win. That's pretty cool for me."
James is a self-professed Cowboys fan, so we're not sure why he needs to "keep seeing" Belichick hoist Lombardi Trophies. That said, you get it: LeBron (three rings) clearly has a huge amount of respect for Belichick (five rings) and doesn't want to mortally wound a 64-year-old gridiron legend.
Celtics star Isaiah Thomas also made a point to introduce himself to Belichick during a TV timeout.
"I just wanted to shake his hand," said Thomas. "And show my respect."
Feel the love.