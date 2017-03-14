Le'Veon Bell takes apart LaVar Ball's bad Jordan boast

"Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one," Ball told USA Today this week ahead of the NCAA Tournament where UCLA is the No. 3 seed in the South. "I would just back him in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left. He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot 'cause he can't go around me. He's not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim."