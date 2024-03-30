 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

LB Jadeveon Clowney 'wanted to mature more' before going back home to Panthers

Published: Mar 30, 2024 at 11:50 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

No longer a case of the right team, wrong time, the stars have finally aligned for Jadeveon Clowney to join his hometown club.

The Panthers signed the edge rusher on Wednesday who grew up in the Carolinas and starred collegiately for the Gamecocks, bringing Clowney back to his roots after a winding, 10-year career in the NFL.

"I used to just watch them on TV all the time and say I can't wait till I get my opportunity to do that one day," Clowney said during Friday's introductory news conference, per the team website. "Years ago, when I hit free agency, I told my agent not to reach out to Carolina because I wanted to mature more. And to get to this point where I know if I have to go back there, I can handle myself, and it won't be a problem for me to do my job because I was still learning how to be a pro.

"So now I'm 31. I said I'm at the age now where I'm cool going back home; I can handle myself."

Related Links

Clowney was a monster in three seasons for South Carolina from 2011-13, garnering highlights aplenty for lumber-laying while amassing 24 sacks and nine forced fumbles before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

That brought him to the Houston Texans, where he took time to come into his own as a professional but eventually made three straight Pro Bowls between 2016-18.

He ended his first five years in the league with a trade to Seattle, then spent the back half of his 20s as a nomad. Since 2019, Clowney has played for the Seahawks, Titans, Browns and Ravens, staying more than a season only in Cleveland. 

He took his lumps -- mainly with injuries but occasionally running afoul of his coaching staff, such as when the Browns held him out of the 2022 regular-season finale due to comments over his usage.

But while he never developed into the unblockable sack maven many projected him to be, Clowney became and continues to be a solid contributor. He's produced four different seasons of nine-plus sacks, including 9.5 for Baltimore last year, tied for his career high.

At 31, Clowney has shown he can come in and contribute in a new environment time and time again. 

Perhaps his latest jersey change taking him back to where it all began explains his uncharacteristic willingness to commit to a contract so early in the process. Clowney has always taken his time, signing with the Browns in April 2021 and then again in May 2022, but bookending those contracts by waiting until September 2020 to make a deal with the Titans and August 2023 to join the Ravens.

He's with Carolina now in March with a full offseason program ahead of him. After so many chapters leading to his storybook trip home, his next will come as an experienced veteran, attempting to assist a young Panthers team in getting back to winning.

"It's going crazy right now back in Rock Hill," Clowney said. "All these Carolina fans down the road, and I grew up like 30 minutes from here, so it's going to be crazy.

"It's exciting. I've been looking forward to growing up watching this team all my career and all my life. Once you get to the NFL, you wonder how they run things, how they do things up there, and for me to just be in this building now on the team. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to go ahead and showcase myself and also meet new guys and build new relationships throughout this team and see how far we can go."

Related Content

news

Free-agent CB Patrick Peterson has 'a lot left in the tank,' would want warning if team sees him as safety

Last year, Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the opening of free agency. This year, several waves have come and gone in free agency, and the cornerback seems content to ride a few more before landing with a team.
news

Commanders' Dan Quinn is counting on Bobby Wagner as 'multiplier': 'He's all that I love about football'

By signing Bobby Wagner in free agency, Quinn reunited with a linebacker he coached in 2013 and 2014 at the dawn of a Hall of Fame career -- one that's coming full circle now with Wagner ready to set the standard for the Washington Commanders.
news

Eagles trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional 2026 third-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million

The Dolphins and Raheem Mostert have agreed to terms on a new contract that will keep the star running back in Miami through the 2025 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. 
news

Saints to hold 2024 training camp at University of California, Irvine

The New Orleans Saints are moving training camp to the University of California, Irvine, in 2024, the team announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Jags are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
news

Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks with 49ers: 'I'm trying to get what I deserve'

49ers general manager John Lynch dismissed Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors this week. On Thursday, Aiyuk joined the Nightcap podcast where he voiced his side.
news

Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program

Officially done with scrums, Louis Rees-Zammit has found an NFL home. The Chiefs are signing the Welsh rugby star, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Andrew Berry: Browns keeping 'conservative' approach with Nick Chubb's recovery 

Speaking with local reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, Browns general manager Andrew Berry says the club is keeping a "conservative" approaching with running back Nick Chubb for the 2024 season.
news

Seahawks QB Sam Howell confident in ability to play consistent, smarter football if 'opportunity' arises

Sam Howell has joined the Seattle Seahawks as a backup after leading the NFL in interceptions in 2023, but he remains confident in his ability to fix what went wrong with the Washington Commanders should the opportunity to take the field arise.