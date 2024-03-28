Adam Thielen: 'Everything was stacked against' Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers

Thielen said that Young's ability to keep his head on straight while everything around him essentially burned showed promise that the QB has the makeup to turn things around.

"So with that being said, I think what he really showed is his maturity over the year," Thielen said. "I think his ability at times to just be very honest in front of the room and say, 'Hey, this is what I'm not doing very well and this is what I need to get better at and please hold me accountable,' I thought was really impressive for a young guy.

"His maturity level over the season was really cool to see. And his ability to handle adversity. I don't know how much adversity Bryce has had over his football career, and to handle the amount of adversity he did, to show up every week, week in, week out, put his head down and work, try to lead to the best of his ability was really impressive, and what makes me excited about Year 2 with him."