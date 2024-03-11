LB Bobby Wagner expected to test free agency, currently considered unlikely to return to Seahawks

Bobby Wagner appears likely to ship off from Seattle once again.
The six-time All-Pro linebacker is expected to test free agency and is currently viewed as unlikely to return to the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday, per a source.
Wagner, a 12-year veteran, has spent 11 of those campaigns with the Seahawks, the team he went back to in 2023 following a one-season stint with the Los Angeles Rams.
He was still a force to be reckoned with during his age-33 season, turning back the clock upon his return with a league-leading 183 tackles, plus 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery. By doing so, Wagner made the ninth Pro Bowl of his career -- a feat he's accomplished in every season he's spent in Seattle dating back to 2014.
The goal now, for Wagner and whichever team might land him after the free agency negotiating window opens Monday, is to carry that Pro Bowl performance to a new defense.
Even turning 34 in June, Wagner offers an unmatched knowledge of the game and crucial veteran leadership to go along with his tackling prowess. A member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team, the linebacker has over 1,700 career tackles, with 94 QB hits, 68 passes defensed, 33 sacks, 13 interceptions, six forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns.
He's certain to have multiple suitors, and currently stands as No. 59 on Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents.
As for Seattle, the defensive exodus appears primed to continue under new head coach Mike Macdonald -- something that started last week when the Seahawks released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs to begin their new era.