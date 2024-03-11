LB Bobby Wagner expected to test free agency, currently considered unlikely to return to Seahawks

The goal now, for Wagner and whichever team might land him after the free agency negotiating window opens Monday, is to carry that Pro Bowl performance to a new defense.

Even turning 34 in June, Wagner offers an unmatched knowledge of the game and crucial veteran leadership to go along with his tackling prowess. A member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team, the linebacker has over 1,700 career tackles, with 94 QB hits, 68 passes defensed, 33 sacks, 13 interceptions, six forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns.

He's certain to have multiple suitors, and currently stands as No. 59 on Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents.