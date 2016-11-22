Last-minute fantasy trade calls: Target Eifert, Baldwin

With how poorly the Packers have performed this season from a real football standpoint, it may surprise you that Aaron Rodgers is the highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy through 11 weeks. Because Green Bay's defense gives up so many points to opponents, 27.6 to be exact or the the sixth most in the NFL, Rodgers has had to just keep throwing to keep pace. His 410 pass attempts on the season are the fourth most, and his 25 touchdown passes are second only to Drew Brees (who, no secret, also plays on a team with a horrible defense). But Rodgers has the least favorable schedule for the rest of the season of any other team in the NFL with games against PHI, HOU, SEA and MIN between Week 12 and the end of the season, all top-eight defenses at limiting quarterbacks. So now would definitely be a good time to ship him away especially if you can get someone of tremendous value like David Johnson. Throwing Rob Gronkowski in might be too rich, but if you're in dire need of a stud running back and already have Cam Newton on your bench, it's sort of a no-brainer given Gronk's health issues and the fact that you can stream tight ends every week.