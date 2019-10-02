Week 5 Fantasy Trade Calls: David Johnson, Gurley

Granted, you might not have any chance to buy low on Odell Beckham given the Browns' slow start to the year and his lack of production Aaron Jones has finally moved past the hardest part of the Packers' schedule from a defensive standpoint. However, I think you give up too much here. Keenan Allen has played as well as any wideout in football and Sterling Shepard's production has improved significantly since the Giants made Daniel Jones the starting quarterback. David Montgomery has also seen his workload tick up since the start of the season. Beckham might explode in the coming weeks and make this look silly, but I'd stick with the players you have.