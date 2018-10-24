Week 8 Trade Calls: Go get David Johnson

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Now, before you congregate outside my apartment with torches and pitchforks, let me say simply this is merely a suggestion to see what Mahomes might be worth to someone in your league. I am by no means suggesting outright trading away the likely fantasy MVP. However, much like I wrote with the analysis for Boyd above, sometimes it can be beneficial to use the mystique of a primetime performance to help entice another owner in a trade. Mahomes ripped apart the Bengals in front of the nation with another stellar performance. But here's the thing, ever since his white-hot start to the season, other quarterbacks are catching up on a per-game scoring basis. This is natural, as the NFL season has ups and downs for all players. Mahomes will still be great the rest of the season, but if you're playing in a 10- or 12-team league there are going to be other quarterbacks available who can get close to Mahomes' level of production. For instance, over the last four weeks Andrew Luck and Mitchell Trubisky have outscored Mahomes. Over the last two weeks, Mahomes has outscored Brock Osweiler by just 16 fantasy points. Brock. Osweiler. If you have Mahomes and are weak at another position or two, it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world to try and package him for an upgrade at more important fantasy positions, like running back or wide receiver. The benefit you'll gain from those upgrades can likely overcome any loss in points by shipping away Mahomes. You by no means have to shop Mahomes, but it never hurts to see what he might get you in return on the open market.