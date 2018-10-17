Week 7 Trade Calls: Move on from Demaryius Thomas

The Browns passing attack: It is undeniable that Baker Mayfield has given the Browns passing attack a spark since he became the starter in Week 3 against the Jets. Mayfield's impact is evident on game film and in the raw numbers. The Browns averaged about 185 passing yards per game in the 2.5 games pre-Mayfield versus 307 per game with Mayfield (this is a rough number counting Mayfield's half versus the Jets). Mayfield only has a 2.6 percent touchdown rate right now, well below the league average, but he's had numerous big plays dropped by his receivers and several close calls. Per PFF, 9.8 percent of Mayfield's passes have been dropped this season -- the highest rate in the NFL. This is to say, touchdowns could be coming in bunches and soon. The Browns face six beatable pass defenses over the next seven weeks (they have a bye in Week 11). Mayfield and co. are coming off a disappointing performance against the Chargers, but face the league's best get-right secondary in Tampa Bay this weekend. After that, they face the Steelers, Chiefs, Falcons, Bengals, and Texans. The main players to target are Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, and David Njoku. Over the last three weeks, Landry owns a 22 percent target share and 21 percent air yards share, while Njoku clocks in at 23 percent and 17 percent, respectively. Try to get them now before they potentially catch fire during this favorable section of the schedule.