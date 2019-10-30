Week 9 Fantasy Trade Calls: Deal for Stafford, Kittle

Barring an unforeseeable disaster, the Patriots DST will set records for scoring this year. Even if the schedule grows harder the second half of the season -- and it does -- the unit offers such an advantage over others that you have to seriously consider the consequences of dealing it. That said, landing Aaron Rodgers and Saquon Barkley in the deal does balance the scales here. As mentioned earlier, Rodgers has reclaimed his MVP form and the Packers offense expects to regain Davante Adams as soon as this Sunday. Meanwhile, Barkley has put up decent numbers since returning from his high-ankle sprain and has a dream schedule to closer the season (at Philly, home for the Dolphins, at Washington). Even given what you'd have to give up, I think you can justify the deal.