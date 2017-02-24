Larry Fitzgerald not thrilled with extra preseason tilt

Larry Fitzgeraldannounced this month that he will return for a 14th NFL season in 2017. This was two weeks before the NFL announced his Arizona Cardinals would take part in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton this August.
Fitzgerald, a typical bastion of positivity and the reigning co-winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, was unable to contain his disappointment.
Fitzgerald refers to the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, which will be held Aug. 2-6 in nearby Akron, Ohio. The Hall of Fame Game will be played on Aug. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. This is the first time the game is being played on Thursday, which should give Fitz plenty of time to enjoy the links.
Fitzgerald will probably play between zero and three snaps in this extra exhibition tilt, so we can keep the violins in their cases. Besides, won't Fitz be in Canton anyway for Kurt Warner's Hall of Fame induction? I can't go with you on this, Larry.