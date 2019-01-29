Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kyler Murray to Raiders

Published: Jan 29, 2019 at 03:35 AM
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Here's a look at my first mock of the 2019 NFL Draft. Remember, this mock is a projection of where I believe players will go, and it's not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.

NOTE: The order for this mock was updated based on the result of Super Bowl LIII.

Pick
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Kentucky · EDGE

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

The Cardinals are moving back to a 3-4 front. Allen offers elite size and rush talent off the edge to fit perfectly opposite
Chandler Jones.

Pick
2
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
Michigan · DE

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Watching Allen come off the board at No. 1 is a curveball the 49ers will need to be prepared for. Ohio State's Nick Bosa is a more polished and game-ready edge rusher than Gary, but San Francisco could opt for explosiveness over refinement.

Pick
3
New York Jets
New York Jets
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
Ohio State · DE

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

It would be hard to find a better fit for Gregg Williams' 4-3 scheme than Bosa, who can rush from outside or inside and fortify the run defense.

Pick
4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma · QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

This is not just some click-bait pick. Murray doesn't have prototypical size. Yeah, I get it. However, when you look at his ability to make winning plays, Murray stands out way above the rest of this year's QB class. He can be weaved into the offense in 2019 and take over for Derek Carr in a year.

Pick
5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
Alabama · DT

School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

With all the help Todd Bowles needs on defense, the Bucs will be able to go "best available" on that side of the ball here. Tampa adds an interior rusher to go along with Vita Vea and Gerald McCoy rather than reaching for an edge rusher.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
Duke · QB

School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

This wouldn't be my selection if I were making the pick, but Big Blue needs a young QB to develop behind
Eli Manning, and Jones' ties to Duke head coach David Cutcliffe -- Eli's college coach and mentor -- might be all the
Giants need to push Jones over the top on their board as they try to make a smooth transition under center.

Pick
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State · QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

There are still some very good non-QBs on the board here. The Jaguars might have to pass on them for a talented -- but inexperienced -- pocket passer.

Pick
8
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat
Mississippi State · EDGE

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

With Ezekiel Ansah likely to depart in free agency, Sweat could step right in at his spot. Sweat is a long-limbed, ascending rush talent who made himself money last week at the Senior Bowl.

Pick
9
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
Mississippi · WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The former Ole Miss receiver offers a rare combination of size, speed and athletic ability. He could be Josh Allen's WR1 for years to come.

Pick
10
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Drew Lock
Drew Lock
Missouri · QB

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

Lock has the size and tools, but he needs to improve his consistency and accuracy. He could sit behind Case Keenum for a season or compete for the starting job right away.

Pick
11
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jawaan Taylor
Jawaan Taylor
Florida · T

School: Florida | Year: Junior

The Bengals drafted finesse offensive tackles in recent years and that didn't work out. This time, they add an old-school road grader with size, toughness and pass-pro ability.

Pick
12
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
Mississippi State · DT

School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

Simmons offers elite physical traits and potential. If he's still available here, Green Bay could be adding another Ndamukong Suh.

Pick
13
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Greedy Williams
Greedy Williams
LSU · CB

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

If the Dolphins don't see a QB to their liking available when they're on the clock, they could add a long, press-man cornerback here and look for a young QB next year.

Pick
14
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams
Alabama · OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Some see Williams as a tackle, some as a guard and some as a center. I see him as a rock-solid technician who gets guys blocked and can be a plus starter right away.

Pick
15
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Jachai Polite
Jachai Polite
Florida · EDGE

School: Florida | Year: Junior

With the Redskins expecting Alex Smith to miss all of next season, they could opt to find a QB in free agency before bolstering their pass rush with this pick. Polite is slightly undersized, but he offers elite burst and above-average tools to help Washington attack the pocket.

Pick
16
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard
Washington State · T

School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

The Panthers have to shore up their left tackle spot and Dillard is one of the most athletic pass protectors in this class.

Pick
17
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Devin White
Devin White
LSU · LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Speed, speed, speed. White plays with good physicality and can really run. The Browns are looking for a linebacker with a nose for the football and that's White.

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Cody Ford
Cody Ford
Oklahoma · G

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Ford has upside as a tackle, but his technique is still a work in progress. As a guard, he could step right into the starting lineup and upgrade the pass protection.

Pick
19
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Oklahoma · WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Sure, the Titans need an edge defender, but they also need to inject a big-play talent into their stagnant offense and "Hollywood" Brown has juice for days.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mack Wilson
Mack Wilson
Alabama · LB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Every-down inside 'backer who is one of the cleanest need/talent fits in this mock draft. Wilson plays like a Steeler, with physicality and the ability to attack the pocket as a blitzer.

Pick
21
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell
Clemson · DE

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Ferrell fits the physical mold of what the Seahawks look for on the edge. He's still developing as a rusher, but he has traits and a terrific, winning pedigree.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Alabama · RB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The best way to help a young quarterback ( Lamar Jackson, in this case) is to take pressure off of him with a talented, every-down running back. Jacobs is the best in this draft at his position.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Greg Little
Greg Little
Mississippi · T

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

The Texans are desperate for a left tackle and a starting cornerback, but it's easier to find cornerbacks outside the first round than it is to find starting left tackles.

Pick
24
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jaylon Ferguson
Jaylon Ferguson
Louisiana Tech · EDGE

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

Ferguson posted 39 sacks over the last three seasons at Louisiana Tech. I'm not saying he's Khalil Mack, but I am saying he's an upgrade over what Oakland has off the edge right now.

Pick
25
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Dexter Lawrence
Dexter Lawrence
Clemson · DT

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Haloti Ngata is due to hit the market this offseason, and will Timmy Jernigan be back in 2019? There could be an opening or two at DT, which would clear the way for Lawrence, who flashes the ability to manhandle opponents.

Pick
26
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jerry Tillery
Jerry Tillery
Notre Dame · DT

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Playing on the prevailing Colts theme of building the fronts and looking for traits, I'll give them an inconsistent but talented interior rusher with elite physical dimensions.

Pick
27
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Iowa · TE

School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)"Man, this Hockenson kid ... he's a dude!" At least that's how I imagine Jon Gruden talking about this talented combo tight end with tremendous upside.

Pick
28
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
Houston · DT

School: Houston | Year: Junior

I have concerns that Oliver lacks prototype size, which is why I don't project him to go as high as many of my fellow draft analysts. However, his explosive get-off and disruptive qualities would fit nicely with the Chargers.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Deandre Baker
Deandre Baker
Georgia · CB

School: Georgia | Year: Senior

Baker feels like one of the safest cornerbacks in this draft. He's a bit lighter than what you'd like for a starting corner in the NFL, but he's tough, very sticky in man coverage and has the ability to make plays on the ball.

Pick
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Dalton Risner
Dalton Risner
Kansas State · T

School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)

Blue-collar lineman with excellent core strength, strong hands and position flexibility. Risner can play right tackle, guard or center -- and he's a ready-made tough guy.

Pick
31
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Byron Murphy
Byron Murphy
Washington · CB

School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Undersized ballhawk with outstanding short-area quickness and twitch to make a lot of plays on the football. Oh, he will hit you, too. Keep in mind: Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib are due to become free agents after the 2019 season.

Pick
32
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
Clemson · DT

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

If you take a look at Belichick's draft history, you'll see he values offensive and defensive linemen in the first round. Wilkins is a big, powerful interior presence.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

