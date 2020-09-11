Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott destined to join $40 million club; the truth about Russell Wilson

Prescott's inclusion in this conversation will drive his critics nuts, but the fifth-year pro is fresh off the most productive season of his career, having thrown for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019. He nearly doubled the amount of 20-plus-yard completions from the previous year (68, up from 39 in 2018), while slashing his sack total to the lowest figure of his career (23, down from a whopping 56 in '18). The 2019 Cowboys finished with the NFL's top-ranked offense, with Dak feeding the league's second-most-productive receiver duo (Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup combined for 2,296 receiving yards, only trailing Mike Godwin and Mike Evans' total of 2,490).

With those comparisons in mind, the Ravens and Cowboys need to come to grips with the hefty paydays in their quarterbacks' futures. Yep, we're talkin' $40 million per year. The Ravens should consider keeping Jackson on a short-term deal that pays him market value (something in the range of three years/$120 million or four years/$160 million) while maintaining some insurance for the team against any durability issues that could pop up based on the reigning MVP's playing style. Meanwhile, the Cowboys attempted to lock up Prescott on a five-year deal during the offseason, but the quarterback wanted the freedom and flexibility that comes with a shorter pact. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that Dak and Dallas came close to a deal before the deadline for franchise-tagged players to land multi-year contracts that would have paid the quarterback $33-35 million per year, with $110 million guaranteed, $70 million owed over the first two years and a $50 million signing bonus. Given the escalating value at the quarterback position following the deals signed by Watson and Mahomes, if Prescott produces at a high level in 2020, the Cowboys will be forced to sweeten the pot, with the franchise-tag kicker shooting the price tag through the roof in Year 2 and Year 3. And given the offensive personnel surrounding the Cowboys' passer this season, it's not hard to imagine him putting up some massive numbers in the coming months.