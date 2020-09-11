Clyde Edwards-Helaire fantastic in debut as Chiefs' newest weapon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs came into Thursday knowing their first game represented a final chance to celebrate last season's Super Bowl. They left with a better understanding of how bright the near future already looks for them. That isn't because Patrick Mahomes supplied his usual dose of jaw-dropping magic. That heightened excitement can be traced directly to the newest weapon in their explosive offense.

It says a lot that the Chiefs were perfectly content to turn their season-opener into a showcase for rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Their 34-20 win over Houston had a handful of compelling moments -- from the Chiefs raising their Super Bowl LIV banner to both teams locking arms at midfield in a pre-game social justice demonstration to the Texans' decision to stay in their locker room during the national anthem -- but the first-year runner stole the show. You know something is a little off when Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is running the ball down after down. It's as if the Chiefs decided to give Mahomes a little rest, just so he can be ready for tougher competition.

This contest included precious few deep balls. There certainly were no left-handed tosses or no-look passes. Instead, Edwards-Helaire set the tone from the moment the game kicked off, even though he battled through some initial anxiety. "When we first ran out, (my) nerves were at an all-time high," said Edwards-Helaire, who ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 25 attempts. "I had a lot of emotions on that first carry, but after I got tackled, it was football and it was time to roll."

There was little to indicate Edwards-Helaire would be this dominant so quickly. Mahomes has been the biggest story in this town for the last two years, as he won the league's Most Valuable Player award in his first season as a starter and a Super Bowl in his second. When the Chiefs selected Edwards-Helaire in the first round of this year's draft, it felt like they merely craved another weapon for their star quarterback to deploy. Now it seems very likely that the Chiefs -- who attempted 34 rushes and 32 passes -- will use Edwards-Helaire to control outcomes whenever possible.

The scariest part of what we witnessed inside Arrowhead was how consistently Edwards-Helaire performed under the spotlight. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy had warned him about controlling those emotions Edwards-Helaire felt in his first pro game. The assistant coach especially harped on Edwards-Helaire about the importance of ball security. Young players wanting to prove themselves on big stages can easily open themselves up to critical mistakes simply by trying too hard.

Edwards-Helaire took it all in. Then he went out and gave the Chiefs their most inspiring debut by a rookie ball-carrier since Kareem Hunt amassed an NFL-record 246 total scrimmage yards in his first game of the 2017 season. Edwards-Helaire didn't write his name into any history books on Thursday and, to be honest, he didn't have to on this night. When Hunt exploded onto the scene, the Chiefs were searching for as many weapons as they could find to bolster a serviceable offense. Scoring points hasn't been an issue for this team ever since Mahomes became its leader.

What we're witnessing now is simply evolution. The Chiefs know they can blow past teams with their explosive passing attack. They proved on Thursday that they can do something with Edwards-Helaire that is more devastating. They can control games and dictate outcomes more efficiently this year, often by using the same strategy that opponents once relied upon to neutralize Mahomes a couple seasons ago.