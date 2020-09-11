Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs open '20 season with impressive win over Texans

In the most unpredictable of years, football finally arrived for real upon a September Thursday night. Led by stars Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, respectively, the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans took to Arrowhead Stadium. When last the teams met, Mahomes rallied his Chiefs to victory on their way to a Super Bowl title. It was another comeback for the Chiefs, but hardly a dramatic one. This time around, the reigning champions flexed their might with a resounding win to announce their intention of a repeat and that NFL football has returned with an impressive 34-20 win over the Texans. Mahomes was his usual dazzling self with three touchdown passes, while much-ballyhooed Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a dynamic debut with 130-plus yards on the ground and a score.

1. Well, if you doubted Clyde Edwards-Helaire's potential, congratulations on leaving that behind 34 minutes and seven seconds into the 2020 NFL season. Edwards-Helaire's first big run of his pro career left Justin Reid sprawled on the Arrowhead Stadium turf and jaws agape across the nation's viewing audience and pushed the Chiefs to a comfortable 24-7 lead early in the second half. Edwards-Helaire finished with 138 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries, including 96 yards on 10 carries with six or less defenders in the box, per Next Gen Stats. Some of the rookie's success had to do with the lighter boxes he faced, but his performance was undeniable. "The guy's a star," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told NBC's Michele Tafoya after the win. "He works hard, he works his tail off. His vision's incredible and I thought the offensive line did a great job of giving him those holes for him to run through." When Edwards-Helaire faced neutral (seven or more defenders) boxes, his yards per carry average dropped to 3.2. This might be a weakness to exploit for future opponents if Edwards-Helaire was part of an offense that didn't feature Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, among others. Opposing defenses simply can't afford to stack the box to try to stop the rookie.