L.A. fans at Coliseum want their Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams were blanked through three quarters during their 13-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, and fans at the Coliseum grew restless with Jeff Fisher's plan of patience behind center.
Here's a sampling what we heard this afternoon as one Los Angeles drive after the next ended with Johnny Hekker jogging onto the field:
The boo birds came out again after an ugly Keenum interception late in the third quarter. As FOX went to break, one fan near a hyperbolic mic could be heard shouting, "TE-BOW! TE-BOW! TE-BOW!"
At least he's thinking on a proactive level. Rams fans would love their coach to follow suit. Here is your perfunctory reminder that the Rams selected University of California quarterback Jared Goff with the first overall choice in the 2016 NFL Draft.