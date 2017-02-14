Kraft: Lifting Brady jersey like taking a great Picasso

OK, let's say you stole the jersey. It's crumpled in a ball in the back of your bedroom closet right now. What do you do? It's way too hot to take it to a thrift shop. A trip to the black market and you're unconscious in an icy bathtub without the jersey -- or your kidneys. If you turn it in, you're doing the right thing, sure, but you leave yourself open to several damaging spins through the 24-hour news cycle -- not to mention possible criminal charges.