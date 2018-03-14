Kirk Cousins, QBs dominated free agency before it even began

It's already on to the next thing in the NFL, with the free-agent quarterbacks -- read: Kirk Cousins and everybody else -- quickly sorted out well before free agency officially opened, and the search for the next great one moving to the draft. Cousins, as expected, was the big winner of free agency in large part because he met the Washington Redskins' ambivalence with his own. They were never sold on him as their long-term answer, and he, as a result, was not sold on them. That absence of sentiment served Cousins well. He left to break the bank with a precedent-setting fully guaranteed contract, and with the chance to do this all over again in just a few years, when he is still in his early 30s and there are even more millions available. Let that be a lesson to anybody -- player, coach, even fan -- who still views football through team-color-tinged glasses. Cousins was eminently likeable throughout his awkward and forced mating dance with the Redskins. Even more likable is his business acumen.