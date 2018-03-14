Bills agree to terms with AJ McCarron on 2-year deal

AJ McCarron finally found a home.

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday night that they have agreed to terms with McCarron on a two-year deal.

After spending four seasons in Cincinnati, McCarron won his grievance to become a free agent in February and was expected to have a lot of interest from QB-needy teams like Minnesota, Cleveland, Denver and the New York Jets. But one by one over the past week, those clubs found starters for 2018 (Kirk Cousins, Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Josh McCown, respectively), leaving McCarron as the odd QB out.

One of the last free-agent QBs with starting experience left standing, McCarron enters a barren QB room in Buffalo, with only Nathan Peterman alongside him on the depth chart.

With only four starts to his name, McCarron has a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Buffalo. His career stats are as follows: 64.7 comp pct., 920 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 93.6 rating with a 2-2 record, including a loss in the 2015 wild-card game.

However, in trading Taylor and Cordy Glenn over the past two weeks, Buffalo has stockpiled five picks in the top 65 including the 12th overall selection. The Bills are all but expected to use their draft collateral to trade into the top 10, perhaps past the QB-needy Browns (No. 4), Broncos (No. 5) and Jets (No. 6), and select their QB of the future. Their acquisition of McCarron won't affect those plans.

But for now -- for a month-plus -- it's McCarron's team in Western New York.