Baker Mayfield helps himself at pro day with Broncos looking on

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield helped his already-high draft value Wednesday at Oklahoma's pro day as representatives from all 32 NFL clubs watched the former Heisman Trophy winner put on a passing display in OU's indoor practice facility. And no club had more eyes on Mayfield than the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield showed strong velocity and mobility, per NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, in completing 62 of 70 throws, including seven uncatchable passes and one drop. The Denver Broncos had more staff on hand than any other NFL club with seven, according to Brandt. The contingent included GM John Elway, senior personnel advisor Gary Kubiak and head coach Vance Joseph.

The Broncos hold the No. 5 pick of the draft and have a need at the quarterback position, as do the New York Giants. New Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula was among five representatives from the organization, second-most behind Denver per Brandt, at the OU workout. The Giants have the No. 2 pick of the draft.

A few other things we learned Wednesday from pro day workouts around the nation:

2. Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown was widely panned for a historically poor combine workout that included the event's slowest 40-yard dash time at 5.85 seconds, a 19.5-inch vertical jump and a 6-foot-10-inch broad jump. But he made significant improvement at OU pro day. NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock noted that a veteran scout told him that Brown's late father of the same name, who played 11 NFL seasons, also ran a 5.85 at his 1993 pro day at South Carolina State.

"There is the most diverse range of opinions on Orlando Brown than perhaps any player in the draft," Mayock said. "A lot of people watch the same tape and say he's a second-round pick, and someone else says he's a sixth-round pick."

3. OU WR Jeff Badet wasn't at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he showed Wednesday why he might have been a star of the event had he been invited. He was clocked with an unofficial 4.27 40-yard dash, a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10-11. Badet is projected as an undrafted free agent.

4. Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie was reportedly on hand for Virginia Tech's pro day workout, as was the Pittsburgh Steelers GM-coach tandem of Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin. The Hokies' top prospect is Tremaine Edmunds, who's widely projected as a top-10 pick, and the Raiders and Steelers both have a need at linebacker.

5. Arizona State RB Kalen Ballage ran unofficial times of 4.41 and 4.42 in the 40-yard dash at ASU's pro day, marking a slight improvement over the 4.46 he ran at the combine. His sub 4.5-times are outstanding for his size at 6-1, 228 pounds, and he's also one of the draft's most proven pass-catchers at the running back position.

6. Wisconsin DB Natrell Jamerson turned in a 38-inch vertical jump at the Badgers' workout, improving over a 35.5-inch recording at the combine. Jamerson was among the combine's most impressive athletes, posting a 4.40 40-yard dash, a 10-foot broad jump and 25 reps on the bench press. LB Garret Dooley was clocked with a 4.62 40-yard dash after recording a 4.8 40 at the combine. ... TE Troy Fumagalli did not work out Wednesday, and only performed in the bench press (14 reps) at the combine. ... LB Leon Jacobs stood on his combine testing, where he completed a full workout.

