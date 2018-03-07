Rams to trade Alec Ogletree to Giants for two picks

The Los Angeles Rams continue to wheel and deal ahead of the new league year.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Rams have agreed to trade linebacker Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick to the New York Giants for 2018 fourth- and sixth-round selections, according to a source informed of the swap.

Trades can't become official until the new NFL league year opens on March 14. ESPN first reported the development.

For his part, Ogletree seems excited:

Wat up my guy!!! https://t.co/MAXhvGtNob â Alec ogletree (@MROGLETREE52) March 7, 2018

Ogletree signed a four-year, $42 million contract extension in October.

The speedy linebacker compiled 231 tackles and two sacks the past two season in L.A. Still just 26 years old, Ogletree is a massive upgrade for a mediocre Giants linebacking corps that lacked speed and playmaking ability at the second level. Ogletree brings both to New York.

The latest trade marks a busy few weeks for Rams general manager Les Snead. L.A. also agreed to acquire corner Marcus Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs and will ship pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins.

Rapoport added the Rams offered Ogletree to the Chiefs as part of the Peters deal, but they declined.

L.A. shedding salary-cap space with the Ogletree and Quinn trades comes as no surprise as the Rams have a bevy of budding stars that need to get paid, including Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, Snead noted the league's appetite for trades has increased in recent years. The Rams GM appears to be the hungriest.