L.A. Rams to trade Robert Quinn to Miami Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams are parting ways with defensive end Robert Quinn.

The Rams have agreed to trade the two-time Pro Bowler to the Miami Dolphins, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The deal includes a mid-round draft pick going to Los Angeles and a swapping of late-round picks, Rapoport added.

The trade cannot become official until the NFL new league year begins March 14. Quinn was notified of the trade during a conference call with the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.

ESPN first reported the trade.

Quinn's exit from Los Angeles marks the second high-profile move by Rams general manager Les Snead this offseason. Last week, the Rams agreed to acquire two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs. Quinn was initially offered to the Chiefs as part of the Peters deal before Kansas City GM Brett Veach agreed on second- and fourth-round draft picks as compensation for the 2016 All-Pro selection, per Rapoport.

In Quinn, the Dolphins get a proven pass rusher who still has two years left on his contract, which pays out roughly $24 million. Last year, the 27-year-old recorded 8.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles. The acquisition of a mid-round pick for Quinn helps the Rams, in part, find another pick after losing one this year in the Peters trade.

The Dolphins' 16th-ranked pass defense figures to get quite a boost with Quinn joining its ranks. Working alongside Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake, Miami now has three of the NFL's more fearsome pass rushers. Since 2012, Quinn and Wake have a league-high 16 strip sacks each, per NFL Research.

With 62.5 sacks, 108 QB hits, 68 tackles for loss and 20 forced fumbles over his seven-year career, Quinn is a formidable force when healthy -- he missed significant portions of the 2015 and '16 seasons because of injuries before bouncing back last year with the resurgent Rams.

Coach Adam Gase and the Miami Dolphins have to be feeling better about their prospects after their 6-10 finish last season. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill set to return from injury and Quinn joining the defense, the team will be eying a return to the playoffs in 2018.