Nate Solder set to sign four-year, $62M Giants contract

Hallelujah! The New York Giants finally upgraded their disastrous offensive line.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Big Blue is expected to sign ex-Patriots left tackle Nate Solder, according to a source informed of the deal.

Solder took less money to stay in New England the last time around. Now the 29-year-old is cashing in.

Rapoport reported the Giants are giving Solder a four-year contract worth $62 million with $35 million guaranteed -- $15.5 million per season. The deal makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

It cost a boatload, but Solder immediately upgrades a porous Giants offensive line. Solder was the top pure left tackle on the open market, and arguably the only one worth big money. He was ranked No. 14 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

The left tackle spent the past seven seasons as Tom Brady's blindside protector, starting 95 games. He now will move over to protect Patriots nemesis Eli Manning.

Solder's defection leaves a gaping hole on Brady's backside. New England's loss is New York's gain.

Solder has been one of the steadiest left tackles in the NFL since being drafted No. 17 overall in 2011.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman needed to upgrade the offensive line this offseason after the previous regime continually sat on its hands too long or swung and missed. After striking out on adding top guard Andrew Norwell, Gettleman landed the best left tackle on the market.

Great context from @KimJonesSports on air just now: Jerry Reese didn't even attempt to sign LT Andrew Whitworth last year. Paid the price for it. Now, Dave Gettleman & Co. nab Nate Solder. â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2018

The question for the new Giants coaching staff will be what to do with disappointing incumbent left tackle Ereck Flowers. Big Blue could try him out at right tackle, dump him in a trade, or, if all else fails, cut him before the season.

Gettleman knew he needed to boost the O-line. He paid a heavy price to land his hog molly, but he got him.