Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield head five high-profile players becoming liabilities

So far this season, Cousins has thrown an NFL-high 10 interceptions -- four more than he logged across the entire 2019 campaign, when he earned his second Pro Bowl nod. According to Next Gen Stats, eight of Cousins' 10 picks this season have occurred on passes where his time to throw was 2.5-plus seconds -- also an NFL-high, two more picks in this area than the next-closest QB, Carson Wentz﻿.





This isn't all on Cousins, though, as he's been under pressure at the third-highest rate in the NFL this season: 33.3 percent of dropbacks, per NGS. However, that number isn't that significant an increase from 2019, when Cousins was under pressure on 30.8 percent of dropbacks. That said, his receivers have not been as open as last season, when Stefon Diggs was around to stretch the field. Computer vision shows that with Diggs in 2019, all receivers had more than 3 feet of separation more often (about 20 percent) and faster (by an average of 0.4 seconds). And that brings us back to Cousins' time-to-throw numbers. On passes delivered in under 2.5 seconds, the Vikings QB is completing 71.6 percent of passes with a 103.1 passer rating, while facing pressure on just 20.9 percent of dropbacks. But on throws that take 2.5-plus seconds to make, Cousins has a 60.7 completion percentage, 79.6 passer rating and 40.5 percent pressure rate. Suddenly, the cause of those eight interceptions really comes into focus.





This week's bye is a key moment to correct this trend, especially with the Week 8 trip to Green Bay on the horizon. The likelihood of Cousins actually getting benched this season is low, but the long-term opportunity at the position in Minnesota could very well be up for grabs if his production doesn't change.